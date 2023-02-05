'Kashmir Solidarity Day' observed to highlight sacrifices of oppressed Kashmiris to world: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the purpose of observing 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' is to highlight the sacrifices of oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters to the world.

He said that the blood of the people of Kashmir had been calling the world's human rights leaders for justice for seven decades.

The Chief Minister said that the time had come to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan stood with the people of Kashmir and would continue to shaken the conscience of the world until IIOJK issue was resolved.