'Kashmir Solidarity Day' rally held to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The District Administration observed "Kashmir Solidarity Day" by organizing a rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Sunday.

A rally led by Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was taken out from the DC office Shahbaz Building to the office of Post Master General, Thandi Sarak.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must be given the right to self-determination as pledged in the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

He said that the ugly face of India's extremist regime was exposed before the world as Muslims are being targeted on the basis of their religious thoughts.

He said Indian Government was committing heinous crimes against innocent Kashmiris merely to suppress their voice for the just right to self-determination.

The Commissioner further said the people of Pakistan would continue supporting their Kashmiri brethren until they achieve total freedom from Indian occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said Pakistanis consider Kashmir as part of their own country.

"The day is not far when relentless efforts of Kashmiris will bear fruit", he said, adding that Pakistan always continues its moral and diplomatic support for the just cause of the struggle of Kashmiri people who are under siege for more than seven decades.

He deplored the global community for its indifferent role in this regard.

A large number of scouts, students, civil society activists and government employees besides citizens belonging to all walks of life participated in the rally.

While holding placards and banners in their hands inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiris and condemning the Indian brutalities.

The officials of government departments, district administration and police also participated in the rally to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent and unarmed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.