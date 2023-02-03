UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day: 'Thanks Pakistan' Posters Appear In Different Parts Of IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day: 'Thanks Pakistan' posters appear in different parts of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters reading "Thanks Pakistan" appeared in different areas of the territory as the people of Pakistan prepare to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (Sunday).

The posters, displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance, Jammu and Kashmir Sada-e-Mazloom and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement with pictures of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, including Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Hameed Fayaz and Mushtaq-ul-Islam, appeared in most parts of the valley, including Srinagar, Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

The posters thanked the people and government of Pakistan for effectively presenting the case of the Kashmiri people at all international forums.

The posters read the whole Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan as per the Two-Nation Theory and aspirations of the people of Kashmir, whereas India has been illegally occupying one of its parts by military occupation since October 1947.

The people of Kashmir are struggling for justice and an end to Indian illegal occupation.

The posters have been put up in IIOJK ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is observed in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and abroad every year on February 5 to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK facing the worst Indian state terrorism.

Through the posters, the commitment of the Kashmiri people has been reiterated to continue the struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was first observed on February 5, 1990, when the entire political leadership of Pakistan unanimously expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

