Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday (February 5) with unprecedented enthusiasm, renewed pledge and to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied valley from the Indian subjugation.

India is keeping a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947 against the aspirations of the people of the State.

India is using state terrorism against the Kashmiris including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search operations. Over 900,000 Indian occupation forces have turned IIOJK into an open prison but the desperation of the RSS-BJP dispensation to control the indigenous Kashmiri movement has completely run aground.

The day will be primarily marked with capacious programs including day-long rallies and demonstrations, seminars across the country besides, making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The human hands chain forms by Pakistani and Kashmiri people is aimed at to reiterate the unity and fraternity of this fact that both people have bonds of love and affection towards each other.

The national media both electronic and print media will air special programmes and print special supplements to highlight the significant of Kashmir Solidarity Day and the decades-long struggle of Kashmiri people against the illegal Indian occupation.

The banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris had been put on display at all important points and roads including in front of Parliament House.

Observance of this day is also aimed at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu & Kashmir at internationally and apprise the people of Jammu & Kashmir that they are not alone in this hour of trial and turmoil as people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are wholeheartedly with them.

The hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat in unison. Pakistan will continue full moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom till it reach to its logical end.

For more than seven decades, it has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny; but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted and stood firm in the face of continuing Indian campaign of brutalization which has used every inhuman tactic and draconian laws to perpetuate the illegal occupation in IIOJK.

Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dispute remains unresolved due to India's obstinate refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for fundamental human rights and international law.

India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 are also in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, 4th Geneva Convention, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which stipulated that the final disposition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

Pakistan commemorates the Day to reaffirm its unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

