Kashmir turning into another Gaza: JKNF

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Jun 11 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed its grave concern over the international community's indifference towards the miseries of the people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued on Friday the Front spokesman while highlighting the abysmal situation in the region said it was unfortunate that the world institutions had maintained a criminal silence over the Indian government's majoritarian hegemony and highhandedness in the region. Referring to the forced silence in the region he said that the reprehensive policies of the government had led to a Gaza like situation where there was no place for any dissent or criticism of government policies.

"Kashmir is fast turning into another Gaza where people are being killed, harassed and humiliated day in and day out", the spokesman said adding that it was high time that the world human rights organizations should move beyond the rhetoric and take practical steps to mitigate the sufferings of Kashmiri people.

Reiterating the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion the spokesman further said the Indian government's aggressive designs and policies of oppression and suppression to enforce a grave-yard silence in the region could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their noble cause for which they had offered huge sacrifices.

The spokesman pointed out that the Indian government's motives behind introducing political and administrative changes in the region were meant to subdue the freedom loving people of Jammu and Kashmir. "The fascist regime led by Modi can go to any extent in its vicious attempts to subjugate Kashmiris", the spokesman said adding that in order to achieve its agenda in Kashmir, the BJP government would not even shy away from bringing material change in the region.

"To push forward its communal agenda the fascist regime can conjure issues such as holding Amarnath Yatra, bringing pundits back to the valley and the so-called delimitation process", the spokesman added.

"It is a matter of serious concern that there is not a single country who could take notice of the Indian government's majoritarian hegemony, hooliganism and its neo colonial policies, which pose a serious existential threat to Kashmiris", he maintained.

APP/AHR ?