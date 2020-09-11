UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Youth Dead Body Recovered After 4 Days, Martyred By Indian Troops

Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The body of a Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops few days back was recovered from a steam in Budgam district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth, identified as Aqib Lone from Shopian, was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and the body was found after four days of searches at Sukhnag Nullah in Chek Kawoosa area of the district.

The youth suffered a bullet injury after the Indian troops fired at him during the operation after which he had jumped into the Nallah. Since then, the searches were going on and the body was recovered late last night, eyewitnesses told mediamen.

