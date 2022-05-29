UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Body Slams Life Sentence Awarded To Yasin Malik, Urges India To Release Him

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Kashmiri body slams life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik, urges India to release him

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The World Kashmir Awareness Forum, an advocacy group, has strongly condemned the life sentence handed down to prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik by an Indian court on fake terrorism charges, and called for his immediate, unconditional release from prison.

"The World Kashmir Awareness Forum urges the international community, human rights organizations, and the United Nations to condemn Malik's life sentence and demand his unconditional immediate release from the prison,'' the Forum said in a statement issued in Sunday.

The statement said that Yasin Malik, who is the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has spent most of his life in resisting India's state violence, torture, and multiple jail sentences, noting that he has also traveled around the world in pursuit of a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict, after he renounced armed resistance in 1994.

He was arrested in 2019.

Noting that for a UN-promised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir have grown stronger despite increasing atrocities, forced disappearances, imprisonments and demographic changes, especially since 5 Aug. 2019, the Forum said that Malik with his indomitable faith and spirit will continue to inspire millions of Kashmiris around the world to keep on resisting colonialism until they achieve their right to self-determination.

