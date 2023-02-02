Kashmiri cultural programs to start from Feb 3 at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan would organize a three-day cultural festival here from February 3-5 to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP said,"The event will include speeches, tableaus, Mili Naghmay, puppet show, painting and photography exhibition, stage play, folk performances, music and songs of solidarity to highlight Kashmir issue through soft expressions of art and crafts and engage the youth in healthy activities to promote Kashmiri cultural heritage and to highlight problems faced by Kashmiris." "The activities have been arranged to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective. The program will focus on serving the fun lovers through informative entertainment by highlighting cultural heritage and traditions of the country, and also pay tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement in sub-continent and Kashmir, he said.

"These programs are a regular feature of PNCA to celebrate the national days by presenting a variety of cultural and entertainment activities for promoting the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan." "The programs aim to pay tribute to the Kashmiri freedom fighters and martyrs and show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers against Indian occupation and brutality." "Different segments of the festival will focus on the atrocities by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir as artists will present Kashmiri folk, traditional music and songs to show solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for their due right of self-determination, he added.

The DG PNCA called upon the international community to play their role in solving the Kashmir issue through United Nations resolutions as it is clear violation of human rights," he added.