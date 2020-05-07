Kashmiri laborers attacked in Assam,several injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Several Kashmiri laborers were injured after they were attacked by a group of Hindu terrorist goons in the Indian state of Assam.

One of the injured, Muhammad Iqbal Dar, told media persons in Srinagar over phone that they were attacked in Surkana-Nadiyapur area of Assam, last evening soon after they broke the fast, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"They wanted us to leave from Assam. They attacked us for none of our faults," said Dar of Chandigam village in Lolab. The attack has created panic among the Kashmiris stranded in Assam, he added.

Dar said that they were shifted to SBT area of Assam and were now living with other stranded Kashmiri laborers.

"We are a group of 33 Kashmiri laborers," he said.

The stranded laborers in Assam have been told that they will be allowed to travel to Kashmir on May 9.

We were informed by police authorities that we will be evacuated on May 9, but we appeal the Kashmir administration to evacuate us earlier, said Abdul Hameed Gojri, another Kashmiri laborer stranded in Assam.

This was one more such attack on stranded Kashmiri laborers in the past few weeks in India. Earlier, six laborers from Chenab Valley were attacked by goons with iron rods and sticks at Pundo-Barote in the Indian state Himachal Pradesh.