Kashmiri leaders urge UN chief to push India to release Kashmiri political prisoners

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::A meeting of Kashmiri leaders held in Washington, D.C., has called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to impress upon India to free all political prisoners in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) "unconditionally" and to take steps to restore peace in the disputed region.

Speakers at the meeting, including Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, underlined the UN chief's role as the custodian of human rights, and urged him to demand of New Delhi to release of all political prisoners, including Masarat Alam Bhat, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrayee, Ms. Aasia Andrabi, Naeem Khan, Altaf Shah and Ms. Nahida Nasreen.

Dr. Fai said that Masarat Alam Bhat, 48, one of the most recognizable Kashmiri youth leader, has spent 24 years in Indian jails. "He is in jail not because he is guilty of a crime – though he has been charged with a miscellany of offences under arbitrarily drawn and enforced regulations – but because he believes that the people of Kashmir should be free to decide their own future in accordance with the pledge extended to them under the authority of the United Nations Security Council." "Mr. Bhat advocates that the people of Kashmir are the party most directly affected by the dispute involving their homeland," he said.

"Even though, they have made every effort to convey their point of view to the United Nations, these efforts have met with no response.

"The Indian government has kept Masarat Alam in jail for decades on more than 30 charges but never convicted him of a single one, " Fai added.

Saleem Qadri, a representative of Masarat Alam Bhat, said that currently, Masarat has been detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), a draconian law which enables the Indian army in Kashmir to detain civilians for up to one year without trial in violation of the international Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Sardar Zarif Khan, President of the Kashmir Solidarity Council, Washington Metropolitan area, said that the people of Kashmir have repeatedly marched to the office of United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Srinagar and submitted hundreds of memoranda to apprise the world body of the tragic and intolerable situation in Kashmir.

"It is ironic that these documentations should have failed to become a part of the data for consideration of the Security Council," he said.

Sardar Zarif added that no moves designed to arrive at a peaceful settlement will yield any result unless the Kashmiri people's viewpoint was fully taken into account.