Kashmiri representatives call on PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of Kashmiri representatives based in the United States Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him about the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The delegation included Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Dr Ghulam Mir, Dr Khalid Qazi, Imtiaz Khan, Abdu Rauf Mir, Sardar Sarwar Khan and others, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at the international fora.

The delegation also included the close relatives of Kashmiris in the IOJ&K who had been arrested and lost all contacts with them.

The prime minister assured the delegation that he would continue raising the issue of oppressed Kashmiris at all fora as an ambassador across the world.