UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Scholar Urges UN's Women Commission To Focus On Plight Of Women In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 10:30 PM

Kashmiri scholar urges UN's women commission to focus on plight of women in IIOJK

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A Kashmiri scholar has drawn the attention of the UN Commission on the Status of women, which is holding its 65th session in New York, to the plight of Kashmiri women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying they have suffered grave human rights abuses under the military occupation of the disputed state.

"Kashmiri women are the biggest victims of the ongoing conflict," Dr. Shagufta Ashraf, Head of the Department of Banking and Finance, University of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said in petition to Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under Secretary-General of the UN-Women, the world body's entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The status of women rights in conflicts over the past 73 years have resulted in the present "disturbing scenario" in IIOJK, Dr. Ashraf said, adding that the situation worsened ever since the present government, which assumed power in New Delhi in 2014, systematically implemented a muscular policy to quell the rebellion by force.

On 5th August 20219, she pointed out India unilaterally ended the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and this scenario should be kept in mind when discussing women rights there.

"Women in Indian Administered Kashmir die in silence," Dr. Shagufta Ashraf said, referring, specially to "half widow' -- the women whose husbands have been subjected to enforced disappearances but have not been declared dead.

"These 'half widows' live in isolation with little or no social or financial support," she said. "Most of the 'half widows' have not remarried due to the doubt about their husband's fate and lack of consensus among Muslim scholars on this issue." In this regard, Dr. Ashraf urged the U.N. to carry out a survey and help women in occupied Kashmir whose husbands have been killed or maimed. "The situation of widows and half widows should be an eye-opener that underscores the need to do more than merely observing the International Day for Widows." India has failed to protect human rights of Kashmiri women, she said, adding that its rule from 1989 to 2020 had increased the pain among women and their families as their bread-earners were arrested and kept in different Indian jails.

"Enlightened opinion of the world must converge to resolve the conflict of Kashmir by redeeming the democratic rights of the people to choose their future as per United Nations Charter and United Nations resolutions," Dr. Ashraf said.

Related Topics

India Dead World United Nations Jammu New Delhi New York Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women 2020 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

5 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

5 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.