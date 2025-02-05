Kashmiris being faced with worse nightmare of terror, trauma at IIOJ&K

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) About eight decades ago, India had forcibly invaded the Muslims dominated state of Jammu and Kashmir in a sheer violation of the Indo-Pak partition plan by depriving its people of all rights and liberties.

Since then breaking all records of human rights violations, extra-judicial killings and state terrorism in IIOJ&K, India’s apartheid regime has deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of all civil, economic, constitutional and political rights.

To further the ongoing repression, Indian unlawfully revoked the special status of IIOJ&K by snatching away the autonomous status of the disputed territory on August 5, 2019 to make life a worse nightmare of terror and trauma for over one million innocent Kashmiris.

Every year, Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with a renewed pledge to continue their struggle till the achievement of freedom from the Indian yoke.

“The unending repression, human rights abuses and organized Indian state terrorism that started from an illegal invasion at Srinagar on October 27, 1947, has further intensified after the fascist Modi government had unlawfully revoked the special status of IIOJ&K on August 5, 2019”, said Professor Dr. Muhammad Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

Following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A, he said the fascist Modi government had made the oppressed Kashmiris hostage at gun point in IIOJ&K where life became a nightmare especially for children and women.

“After August 5 illegal actions, Indian occupation forces had killed innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, put Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposed clampdown on media and used human rights abuses against women and children as weapon of war,” he said.

Even the mass rituals and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani was not allowed and his body was forcefully snatched from the bereaved family and buried at night. Similarly, great Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in a bid to silence his strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom.

Despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri leadership in a fake encounter, he said India has failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJ&K.

The gruesome violation of human rights including the forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of the longest curfew on unarmed Kashmiris, extra-judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children have exposed India’s ugly face, he said.

Since 1989, he said that over 96,000 cases of extrajudicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet gun injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

Mushtaq Ahmed said that excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunition by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps further testified the Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of the Kashmiris.

“October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 are the blackest days in the history of Kashmir as on these days, India made deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity,” said Professor Dr A.H Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department at University of Peshawar while talking to the news agency.

“India can’t change IIOJ&K autonomous status unilaterally in the wake of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The Indian government’s illegal acts of August 5, 2019 were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country,” he added.

“The Indian government has always escaped from meaningful dialogue on Kashmir dispute and never reciprocated positively to the Pakistan dialogue offer," he said.

Dr Hilali said the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India has negated multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions including India on December 10, 1948 that subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“This declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from all kinds of abuses, exploitation, maltreatment and violence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR.

He said that India’s October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 illegal acts was a complete violation of 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Resolutions and deplored the UN's failure to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. He said that an international community should look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of the oppressed Kashmiris.

APP/fam/taj (APP Feature Service)