Kashmiris Celebrate Pakistan Day With Full Zeal And Fervour

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control - Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir - and rest of the world celebrated Pakistan Day Tuesday with full zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers in the morning in the mosques across Jammu & Kashmir for the safety, security, integrity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the early success of Kashmiris' struggle for the liberation of IIOJK from the Indian clutches.

In the AJK, flag hoisting ceremonies to mark the Pakistan Day's celebrations were held at all small and major cities and towns. The flags of both Pakistan and AJK flags were hoisted atop private and public buildings.

Various private social, political and public representative organizations hosted special programmes to celebrate the Day.

In the AJK capital Muzaffarabad, the Day was marked with major National flag hoisting ceremony at the AJK Prime Minister House. Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan hoisted the National Flag.

The national flags were hosited in Neelam Valley, Jhelum Valley, Havaili, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot.

In the IIOJK, the valiant Kashmiris hoisted Pakistan 's National Flag in various cities, including the blood-stained Shopian district, to express their deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan.

