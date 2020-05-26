UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Celebration Of Eid With Pakistan A Referendum Against Indian Government

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Kashmiris celebration of Eid with Pakistan a referendum against Indian government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) : May 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan says that Kashmiris celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr with Pakistan instead of India was a referendum against PM Narendra Modi-led Indian government, which clearly conveyed the message that Kashmiris have rejected their policies.

Addressing the central Eid congregation at Markazi Eid Gah in the State's metropolis yesterday, he said that whatever India is doing in Kashmir will be recorded as tragedy in the human history.

"People were crying here over the one months' lockdown while the brave people of Indian Occupied Kashmir were facing the inhuman siege alongwith the communication blackout from last nine months", he added.

The Prime Minister said that on this auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fittar, they are praying for the ease in sufferings of the Kashmiri brethren and the liberation of the motherland.

Felicitating the people of IOK on the occasion of Eid, the Prime Minister said the day is not far when the people on both sides of the Line of Control will celebrate the Eid together and share the happiness of this auspicious occasion.

In an another message, Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the people of IOK are continuing their freedom struggle despite the worst lockdown imposed by the Indian occupying forces in the territory over the last nine months.

He emphatically stated that the Kashmiri people will get independence from the cruel Indian clutches soon.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr was observed across AJK as elsewhere in the country on Sunday with religious zeal and fervor and in somber mood due to loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash and overall context of Corona pandemic engulfing the world.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques, Imam Bargahs and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns while following strict SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

The main Eid congregation was held at Central Eid Gah. Muslims bowed their heads before Allah Almighty after the fasting month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Ullema and scholars highlighted the significance of the day.

Special prayers were offered for the unity of Muslim Ummah, stability, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian clutches. Fateh was also offered for the Martyrs of plane-crash, Kashmir and Palestine.

