Kashmiris commemorate Accession to Pakistan Day With renewed resolve

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 19 (APP):Jammu & Kashmir people living on both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world observed the Accession to Pakistan Day on Sunday - with a renewed pledge and the motivation to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir State to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day 73 years ago in 1947 in occupied Srinagar.

It was today on 19th July 1947, that the Kashmiris adopted a historic resolution in a special meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of veteran Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan at his residence at Aabi Guzer in Srinagar, demanding accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the Muslim-majority Himalayan State.

Kashmiris observed the historic day with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle, with full vigor, for the achievement of their birth right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947, in to reality.

The special seminars and symposiums to mark the historic day at various places in the state were participated by the representative leaders of people of all spheres of life from various parts of the concerned districts to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Pakistan with a renewed pledge to materialize the dream of accession to entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality in the light of the historic resolution.

Despite the weekly holiday, it was a state holiday in AJK to observe the day. The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands including Indian-held Jammu Kashmir and Palestine, success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and for the rest of the departed souls who laid down their lives for the cause of liberation of the motherland from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums were held in all ten district and tehsil headquarters of AJK including in the state's metropolis – Muzaffarabad besides in Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Neelam valley districts to commemorate the historic Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan day with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle to attain their birth right to self determination and to accomplish the dream of the accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on July 19, 1947 in a meeting of Kashmiris then premier representative organization of the Muslim population of the state – the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference at the Aabi Guzer residence of veteran Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

Masses from all walks of life attended the meetings held under the set SOPs. Speakers strongly condemned the fresh ongoing wave of state terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian occupying forces in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir – particularly since Delhi's sinister act of August 05 last year scrapping article 370 of the Indian constitution abrogating special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed State of Jammu & Kashmir.

Expressing severe concern over the fast deteriorating situation in occupied valley where Indian troops have unleashed the renewed brutalities against the freedom loving Kashmir, speakers, at a special ceremony hosted by local branch of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference here on Sunday, urged the international community especially United Nations and global human rights organizations to immediately intervene to get stopped the repeated naked aggression, barbarism and ruthless firing by Indian forces on the peaceful rallies of kashmiris protesting against the recent martyrdom of thousands of the young Kashmiri freedom fighters including Burhan Muzaffar Wani and others in the bleeding vale of occupied Kashmir.

Speakers including the chief guest Raja Zaffar Maharoof, Central Vice President All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, the chair - Sardar Rasheed Jamaal, Member Central Executive Committee of the Party, Maj. (Retd) Khizer Rehman, Head Ex Soldiers Wing of the party, Shakoor Mughal, Jamil Mughal and others underlined that through raising against the Indian forcible rule, people in occupied Jammu & Kashmir always determined and proved that Kashmir issue primarily involves their everlasting wishes and aspirations of determining their future and that no solution to the dispute could be arrived without ignoring their wishes to decide about their destiny in line with the resolutions of United Nations on the Kashmir issue, they declared.

Speakers, in identical special ceremonies, also held in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world – where Kashmiris are inhibiting, reiterated the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir with full vigor to bring to its logical end.

