WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for once again highlighting the Kashmir issue in his address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, saying that the Kashmiri people were grateful for his consistent support to their cause.

"The mention of the Kashmir conflict by President Erdogan at the UN General Assembly has been very well received by the oppressed and persecuted people of Kashmir, including the global Kashmiri diaspora," Dr.

Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Turkish leader, in his address to the 193-member Assembly, called for a peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

"To resolve the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and negotiation has been the consistent policy of Turkey during Erdogan's administration and we remain deeply grateful," Dr. Fai added.