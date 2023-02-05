UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Fighting Against Illegal Indian Occupation: CM Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kashmiris fighting against illegal Indian occupation: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Sunday said the Kashmiri people are fighting for independence and their right to self-determination from the usurping occupation of India.

In a message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the CM said thousands of young men, children, elderly and women have sacrificed their lives in the just struggle of Kashmir.

"The Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiris for peace in the region, Chief Minister said.

About the PSL match being played in Quetta, he said cricket is coming back to Balochistan after many decades.

"We dedicate today's match to the name of our brave Kashmiri brother, our prayers and moral support are with the Kashmiri brothers," He further said soon illegally occupied Kashmir will emerge as an independent state on the horizon of the world after being freed from Indian state oppression.

Related Topics

India Cricket Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Pakistan Super League Young Independence Women Sunday Moral From

Recent Stories

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

13 minutes ago
 First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

2 hours ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

2 hours ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

2 hours ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.