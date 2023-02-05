Kashmiris fighting against illegal Indian occupation: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Sunday said the Kashmiri people are fighting for independence and their right to self-determination from the usurping occupation of India.

In a message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the CM said thousands of young men, children, elderly and women have sacrificed their lives in the just struggle of Kashmir.

"The Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiris for peace in the region, Chief Minister said.

About the PSL match being played in Quetta, he said cricket is coming back to Balochistan after many decades.

"We dedicate today's match to the name of our brave Kashmiri brother, our prayers and moral support are with the Kashmiri brothers," He further said soon illegally occupied Kashmir will emerge as an independent state on the horizon of the world after being freed from Indian state oppression.