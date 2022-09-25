UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Hold Big Rally Near UN To Denounce India's Atrocities In Kashmir; Call For Freedom

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Kashmiris hold big rally near UN to denounce India's atrocities in Kashmir; call for freedom

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Kashmiris from across the U.S. and their supporters Saturday staged a big, boisterous demonstration in front of the U.N. building to renew their call on the world body to implement its pledge for their exercise of the right of self-determination, as India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, addressed the General Assembly.

Led by Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, they denounced India's "illegal" measures of 5 August 2019 that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, amid vociferous anti-India slogans and waving of placards, Their placards read: "India: Honour UN Resolutions", "Freedom for all, Freedom for Kashmir", "Indian Forces: Out of Kashmir", "Demilitarize Kashmir", "UN: Wake UP", "No Justice, No Peace", "We Demand Justice for Yasin Malik"; "India: Release All Political Prisoners.

" A large number of Sikhs joined the rally, with Dr. Amarjit Singh, the head of Washington-based Khalistan Affairs Center, expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris struggle for freedom from India.

"We stand with you against our common enemy," he told the cheering crowd.

Speakers at the rally -- including President Sultan Chaudhry and Kashmiri activists Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai and Sardar Sawar Khan, condemned the Indian government's attempts at changing the demographic status of Jammu & Kashmir by introducing politically motivated laws. They also condemned the life imprisonment handed down by an Indian special court in New Delhi to Muhammad Yasin Malik, one of the most prominent leaders of Kashmir, and Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Related Topics

Assembly India World United Nations Jammu New Delhi Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

2 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

2 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

2 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa ..

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.