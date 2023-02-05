Kashmiris not alone in their struggle for self-determination: Sharjeel Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that February 5 was a day to renew our pledge in support of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said, 'Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle.' And, 'We all are standing with them.' In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Minister said that Kashmiris had kept the Kashmir issue alive with their unmatchable sacrifices.

He said that no oppression by India could end the spirit of resistance of Kashmiris.

He further said that Modi government has turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the largest prison in the world by abolishing Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

The Minister said that 900,000 Indian troops had made the lives of people miserable in IIOJK adding that Modi had a long-standing dream and agenda, which he had followed to appease RSS and Hindu extremists.

Sharjeel Memon said that Pakistani nation had a principled and historical stand on the issue of IIOJKHe pledged that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would continue to support Kashmiris until their right to self-determination as per a resolution of United Nations (UN)