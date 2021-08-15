MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) , Aug 15 (APP):Kashmiris dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) observed India's Independence Day as black day to protest against long forced and illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir state by India and to condemn ruthless use of force against the innocent people of the curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir.

Mammoth anti India rallies at both sides of the LoC were the hall mark of the day reiterate traditional hatred against New Delhi for occupying Kashmiris motherland by force since last 74 years.

In lake district of Mirpur a protest rally staged to observe the black day, through a unanimously passed resolution warned India to abstain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally thanked and paid rich tributes to the people and the government of Pakistan especially Prime Minister Imran Khan of his unequivocal support to Kashmiris struggle for right self determination.

This year, Jammu and Kashmir people are observing India's Independence Day as black day with more traditional hatred and resentment against India because of its August 05, 2019, sinister unlawful unilateral action of altering the special status of the world-acknowledged disputed status of the Jammu and Kashmir state through revocation of Art-370 and 35-A of her constitution.

The Indian independence day was marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns in the liberated territory including capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili and other towns and villages.

People from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organization attended the rallies.

In Mirpur, the protestors marched through major city streets including Quid e Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Allama Iqbal Roa and central Shaheed chowk raising zindabad slogans for Pakistan and the valiant armed forces of the country.

They unanimously-passed resolutions for deciding about the destiny of Kashmiri people through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments. It declared the Indian nefarious act as the blatant violation of the UN resolutions and other identical norms and commitments on Kashmir issue. They expressed full solidarity and sympathies with suffering kashmiri brothers and sisters in these hours of trial and assured to struggle shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke. They warned India of befitting response, shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, if she dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The rally called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for restoring the special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state.

APP / AHR.