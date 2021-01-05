Kashmiris observe right to self determination day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :People of Jammu & Kashmir observed the right of self determination day on Tuesday with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigor for securing their legitimate right through implementation of the UN resolutions passed this day 72 years ago in 1949.

This year the right of self determination day was observed when India, by openly violating and denying all international norms and commitments including the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir, abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution since here August 05, 2019 sinister act by turning entire Indian held Kashmir valley in to world's largest prison for the last 154 days on Monday through imprisoning entire innocent population in the bleeding valley into their houses and imposing indefinite curfew and com0plete information blockade since the above bleak day of the history of the disputed Himalayan state.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir , special gatherings hosted by various social and political organizations in various parts of the liberated territory especially the capital city of Muzaffarabad Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day. The special meetings highlighted the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last 72 years at the might of her occupational military forces.

In the lake city of Mirpur, a special ceremony was hosted by NGO – Institute of Multi-Track Dialogue and Development Studies with the coordination of the UK-based Jammu Kashmir Commission for Human Rights on this occasion to raise the significance of early holding of the plebiscite under the above January 05, 1949 resolutions to provide much-awaited opportunity to Kashmiris to decide about their destiny.

Addressing the ceremony key speakers representing the top intellect class including former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice [Retd] Azam Khan, elderly seasoned Kashmiri politician and ex CJ of AJK HC Justice [Retd] Abdul Majeed Mallick, Chairman Kashmir Council [European Union] Ali Raza Syed, JKCHR AJK Chapter chief Aslam Mallick, Secretary General of the organization Ch. Arif, visiting Chairman of the UK-based kashmiris rights outfit – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council [GPKSC] Raja Sikander Khan, eminent broadcaster and station director AK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel, seasoned legal experts Ch. Khalid Rasheed, ex JK PP President Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi and Azeem Dutt Advocate, PPP [SB} AJK unit President Ch. Muneer Hussain, senior Kashmiri journalists Altaf Hamid Rao, Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Raja Habib Ullah Khan and Zafar Mughal, Div. Director AJK PID Mirpur Javed Malik, Prof. Zubair Kazi, Col. [Retd] Maroof Hussain, Ashraf Chughtai, PTI's AJK leader Jabaar Minhas Advocate and others reiterated Kashmiris much-cherished demand of early holding of the plebiscite in entire internationally –acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state to ensure early grant of the globally-recognized right to the Jammu Kashmir people to decide about their destiny under the spirit of Jan. 05, 1949 resolutions.

Speakers demanded immediate raising of the Indian sinister and unilateral act of August 05, 2019 scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State, in the international court of justice to challenge the unlawful action exercised at gun point by the fascist Modi-led Indian rule.

Lamenting the United Nations negative role and failures in implementing its security council's resolutions on Kashmir, speakers called upon the world body to fulfill its due responsibilities to ensure early holding of plebiscite in the disputed Jammu Kashmir state to pave the way for early grant of right of self determination to Kashmiris being waited for last 72 years.

Speakers reiterated Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal. They particularly highlighted the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further loss of time and which was being denied by India since last 72 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir special meetings and seminars at various places - besides the State's metropolis - Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot and other places were the hallmark of the day. In these special ceremonies speakers highlighted the importance of the early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu & Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last seven decades.

The meetings strongly condemned the repeated violation of the line of control by India through the frequent incidents of the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the LoC in AJK facing occupied Jammu & Kashmir state. They called upon the UNO and other international community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive designs of India in the region – which they warned, may turn into a conventional war in the region. Ends Identical special ceremonies were held at almost all district ad tehsil headquarters to mark the right to self determination day, which the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting both sides of the line of control and remaining parts of the world observed with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination committed and enshrined through the historic U.N resolutions on Kashmir passed this day in 1949 by the world community.

Meanwhile talking to APP here on Tuesday, the visiting Chairman of the UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council [GPKSC] Raja Sikander Khan, warned India that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will respond to every aggressive posture and misadventure on the part of India if launched against Pakistan or AJK with the same coin shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir, Sikander declared, will not hesitate to give any sacrifice for the defense of the security, stability, sovereignty and the ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan including AJK in case of any aggression from across the frontiers including the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir.