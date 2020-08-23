Kashmiris reiterate to follow foot prints of Karbala martyrs: Resolves to continue struggle for liberation of IIOJK :

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 23 (APP):Kashmiris are preparing to mark Youm-e-Ashur with due religious solemnity and reverence, falling on Saturday (Aug. 29) with reiteration of pledge to follow the foot-steps and supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions over 1400 years ago for the cause of of the supremacy and upholding of truth, justice and the teachings of Islam.

They have showed an unwavering resolve to fight against tyrannical forces and for the sake of rightness and justice, and to accomplish the cherished mission of islam in all circumstances.

The significant day will, Inshah Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all eight districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

Security has been beefed up across AJK including all three districts of the largest Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher to maintain complete peace and order during Muharram ul Haraam – especially on the eve of the sanctified Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram being observed on Saturday – Aug. 29, with due religious solemnity and reverence.

It may be added that complete exceptional sectarian harmony, cohesion and brotherhood prevail throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam. Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram. In Mirpur district, the local administration was engaged in making all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining the traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa'adat colony on Youm e Ashur 10th of Muharram ul Haram, official sources said.

Exceptional security has been intensified across the district through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul'jinnah procession at its set destination, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APPs AJK Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao on Sunday, when contacted for elaborating the security arrangements given final touches to observe the sanctified day in the district with full respect and honor.

The SSP said that adequate exceptional security arrangements were being devised by the district administration including police through the due deployment of police and other officials of the law enforcement agencies to maintain complete peace and order on this sanctified day.

Meanwhile, according to the organizers of the special religious programmes marking the historic day of Youm-e-Ashur in the Islamic history, eminent religious scholars including ulema and zakir in their sermons, while addressing Azadar and other participants of the Youme Ashur procession, will highlight the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his associates at Karbala for the supremacy of truth of justice and the teachings of Islam and will urge all sects of the faithful to renew their pledge to follow in footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala.

