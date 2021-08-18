UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Revive Spirit Of Karbala Martyrdom By Offering Supreme Sacrifices: AJK President.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Kashmiris revive spirit of Karbala martyrdom by offering supreme sacrifices: AJK President.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) : , Aug 18 (APP):President AJK Sardar Masood Khan has said people of Jammu and Kashmir were enlivening the spirit of the Karbala tragedy by offering great sacrifices to get freedom from oppression and tyranny.

"Ashura Muharram reminds us of the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companion at Karbala to uphold the truth and golden principles of Islam, he said in a message on the occasion of Ashura Muharram, issued on Wednesday, AJK President office said Wednesday evening.

He said, Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) martyrdom teaches Muslims to fight tyranny and had also set enduring precedence for freedom-loving people and oppressed nations of the world.

President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said that the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions had left wonderful lessons of patience, courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the golden principles of islam will always be a beacon light for all of us.

He said, at Karbala, the family of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions offered supreme sacrifices to uphold the golden principles of Islam against the dictatorial powers.

"The message of Karbala is very clear and unambiguous. The purpose of those who went to Karbala was not to seize a piece of land or to gain a throne but to preserve and uphold basic human values. It was a battle between right and wrong, justice and injustice", he asserted.

AJK president said . we need to seek guidance from the Karbala tragedy to achieve our supreme cause. "Our oppressed brethren are resisting Indian repression in Occupied Kashmir," he said, adding that Kashmiri people are eying us and on this sacred occasion. We pledge to promote fraternity and brotherhood, harmony, and the spirit of sacrifice in our lives.

Masood said, "Today, we need to inculcate unity and discipline in our ranks and life. If we follow the example set by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, no power on the earth can suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people."President also strongly condemned the use of force against the journalists covering the processions of Muharram in Srinagar, the capital of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and added that such tactics would not help India to silence the voices of freedom and justice.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Jammu Srinagar Karbala Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Muslim Family All From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenis ..

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..

2 minutes ago
 PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end ..

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

11 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

22 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

25 minutes ago
 52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.