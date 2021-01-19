Kashmiris' sacrifices for freedom from Indian yoke will not go in vain: GPKSC

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) Jan 19 (APP):Visiting chairman of UK-based Kashmiris right outfit – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Raja Sikander Khan said that the supreme sacrifices given by valiant people of Indian-Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) for securing freedom from Indian clutches would not be allowed to go in vain.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday during ongoing official visit to Pakistan and AJK, he also appreciated the unprecedented role of AJK population dwelling along LoC including Neelam and Leepa vallies for offering unique sacrifices shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan Armed forces.

The GPKSC lauded the recent reported generous financial assistance by Pakistan government for the construction of bankers for the safety of the forward areas AJK population dwelling close to the LoC.

Sikander said that credit of this financial assistance by government goes to Pakistan Army quoting the AJK government sources, he said that bunkers will be constructed with the cooperation of Pakistan Army.

Strongly condemning the continual aggressive posture in the region including in IIOJK as well as at the LoC, the GPKSC Chairman observed that India seemed adamant to change the demography of the occupied Jammu Kashmir at gun point.

He said that fascist Indian occupational forces were involved in materializing nefarious designs of giving permanent residential status to the BJP extremists to fulfill their sinister move by forces.

Raja Sikander Khan underlined that India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Jammu Kashmir to overcome the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

The GPKSC chairman called upon the comity of nations besides the world forums of human rights to take immediate notice of the continuously increased Indian atrocities in the internationally-acknowledged disputed state to ensure safety of the entire region.

Kashmir has been the major cause of much-prolonged tension between the two regional atomic powers, he added.