Kashmiris sacrifices in Pakistan Movement stand as golden chapter of freedom history : AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said Kashmiri people had offered tremendous sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan and their sacrifices were the golden chapter of the freedom history.

Addressing a public meeting at Wah Cantt , he said people of Taxila and wah cantt had always accommodated Kashmiri refugees and extended every facility to them in 1947 and added that over 0.25 Muslim inmates of were martyred by despotic dogra forces and hindu fanatics in an only day of No. 06 in 1947 in Jammu, an AJK Government handout said.

The prime minister said that India had awarded property rights to over 33 lack people to give state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir to the Hindu extremists to change the demography of the internationally -recognized disputed state.

Farooq Haider said India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom movement launched by the people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The businesses of the Kashmiri people were being destroyed and their lives have become miserable but they are determined to continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He paid tributes to people of the occupied Kashmir to their commitment for facing Indian repressions after August 5, 2019.