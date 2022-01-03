Kashmiris struggle to continue till end of Indian suppression in IIOJ&K: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :BEIJING, Jan 3 (Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jan, 2022 ): In recent years, India has implemented extremely brutal fascist rule in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Thousands of Kashmiri people have been slaughtered, and women have been systematically raped by the Indian soldiers.

However, the Kashmiri people would rather die than surrender and they can never be suppressed. They are continuously fighting against the fascist rule of the Indian authorities.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defence Attache in South Asian countries in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that as long as India does not end fascist rule, the Kashmiri people would not stop their struggle for the right to self-determination. The more brutal the fascist rule of India is, the fiercer the resistance of the Kashmiri people will be.

The final solution to the Kashmir issue is for India to withdraw all its troops from IIOJ&K, stop its repression of the Kashmiri people and let the Kashmiri people decide their own future.

Prof. Cheng noted that on December 31 last year, a video was released in IIOJ&K, confirming that a group of soldiers of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force had been recently ambushed and wiped out within minutes.

The video shows that the Indian paramilitary group was pinned down on the slope of the hillside all the way, had no power to fight back, and was finally killed by the freedom fighters lying in wait.

They seized MGL grenade launchers and some rifles from the Indian paramilitary soldiers.

According to the information released by the Indian government, five soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in IIOJ&K recently.

He analyzed that the reason why the Kashmiri can continue to win against the Indian military is mainly because they are carrying out a just struggle and have got the unanimous support from the Kashmiri people.

As long as the Indian authorities do not stop the brutal suppression of the Kashmiris, the people's struggle for self-determination in IIOJ&K will not end, he added.