Kashmiris, supporters stage big rally in front of Indian embassy chanting 'Azadi'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Amid slogans of Azadi, a large number of Kashmiri-Americans and their supporters staged a demonstration in front of the Indian embassy at which Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhary, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and other speakers, urged the Biden administration to facilitate a dialogue between India, Pakistan and the genuine Kashmiri leadership aimed at resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The participants, who came from various US states, waved placards reading: "Indian Forces: Out of Kashmir", "Stop Killing in Kashmir", "Demilitarize Kashmir", "U.N.: Implement Resolutions on Kashmir", "US: Stop Genocide in Kashmir," and "Wake Up, Wake Up: UN Wake Up." Barrister Choudhry, who led the demonstration coinciding with "Kashmir Black Day", warned that the deadly silence of the world powers over gruesome human rights abuses by the occupation forces in Kashmir has given India a virtual license to kill innocent Kashmiris.

He warned that Kashmir is facing the worst kind of oppression unleashed by the Indian army. Innocent people are being killed, maimed, blinded, incarcerated, tortured, and humiliated by occupational forces. India is using its military might to crush the peaceful resistance movement in Kashmir. "And this all is being done with impunity." The AJK president said it was imperative that the right of self-determination be granted to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, President of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum & Chairman of the newly constituted "Kashmir Diaspora Coalition", said that 75 years ago, today, without any justification or provocation India invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir. "October 27 remains etched in our memory and our conscience; It was the day India decimated our dreams of a free nation.

"The savage uncalled-for invasion was to become a long national nightmare for millions of Kashmiris".

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, said that the people of Kashmir do not wish anybody to take a partisan side.

Kashmiris are convinced, nevertheless, that impartial observers would support the Kashmir cause based on universal principles, democratic values, rule of law, and international justice.

It is high time that the negotiations, not violence, be the only way to resolve the Kashmir conflict and that Kashmiris cannot be excluded from the negotiating table if a peace process is to be serious, meaningful, and result-oriented, he said.

Sardar Sawar Khan, former Advisor to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said, "The United Nations has unfinished business in Kashmir.

There exist several United Nations resolutions that clearly state the people of Jammu & Kashmir have the right to determine their own future through a free, fair and impartial vote. We are asking the United Nations to follow on its commitment to the people of Kashmir.

He hoped that a new dawn of prosperity, peace and stability will be guaranteed when the Kashmir dispute is resolved to the satisfaction of the people of Kashmir.

Among others who spoke were Dr. Maqsood Choudhary, a prominent humanitarian in the interfaith community; Imtiaz Khan, a noted human rights activist; Saleem Qadri, a human rights activist; Sardar Zubair Khan, President of Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA); Shoaib Irshad, Joint Secretary of KAWA; Aftab Shah, a businessman; Raja Liaqat Kayani, President, Kashmir House, Washington; activists Sardar Sajid Sawar and Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan; Akram Butt, a businessman.