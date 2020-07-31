Kashmiris' supreme sacrifices open new chapter of freedom struggle: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 30 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said occupied Jammu Kashmir were offering unprecedented supreme sacrifices for the liberation from Indian yoke adding a new chapter in the freedom history of the disputed Himalayan state.

He was addressing a high level meeting held in the state metropolis on Thursday to approve the design of " Shuhda e Jammu and Kashmir Monument".

The PM said that foundation stone laying ceremony of monument will be held on August 05 to pay homage to the martyrs who had offered unique sacrifices for the liberation of their mother land against all odds.

He added that monument will reflect the everlasting relations of Kashmiri people with Pakistan.

"Pakistan is the ultimate source of inspiration for the people of Kashmir and they have been offering matchless sacrifices for the completion of Pakistan", he added.

He said people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan will express their complete solidarity on August 5 with the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir struggling for liberation of the motherland from India's illegal occupation.

The AJK PM said that India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and through constitutional aggressions has crossed all the limits. India has started unprovoked firing at the line of control and targeting the civilian population of Azad Kashmir even then has failed to crush the indigenous freedom struggle launched by the people for the liberation of their motherland.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed about the design and construction of monument of martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

AJK Ministers and other high ranking level officials were also present on the occasion.