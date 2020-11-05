Kashmiris to commemorate Jammu Martyrs Day on Nov6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 05 (APP):Adequate arrangements have been made to observe Jammu Martyrs Day at both sides of the line of control in Jammu & Kashmir rest of the world on 6th of November with due solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city same day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan .

At least seven lakh Muslim residents of Jammu city and surroundings were mercilessly killed during a week-long ruthless genocide maneuvered and executed by the despotic ramed dogra ruler's force and gangsters besides the armed hindu fanatics in the first and second week of November 1947.

They were martyred by the dogra forces and their armed gangsters on 6th of November 1947 while they were moving for migrating to the adjoining Sialkot city of the newly-born separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent - Pakistan.

This year too, the Jammu Martyrs day was being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continual freedom struggle amidst the State-wide anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for over last one year and three months of complete information and communication blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris took to streets agitation against August 5 last year Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

Special ceremonies would be the hallmark of the day to commemorate the historic day of global significance in the history of Jammu & Kashmir's freedom struggle at both sides of the LoC and rest of the world, organizers said.

The day was observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the great sacrifices of lives rendered by those over 2.50 lakh inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy while they were proceeding for migrating to Pakistan.

Like all previous years the martyrs day would be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Jammu Kashmir people by observing the day would renew the resolve this year too to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of the last victory.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, there would be gazetted holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion. Special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums would be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan – dwelled with Jammu Kashmir refugees, to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs, gunned down by the armed Hindu fanatics including Indian occupying and dogra military hooligans, this day (November 6) 73 years ago in 1947.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting to mark Jammu Martyrs Day would be held under the auspices of Jammu Kasmir Commission for Human Rights, AJK Chapter on Friday, Nov. 06, key organizer Aslam Malik told APP here Thursday.

Participants would offer fateha for the upgradation of the departed souls of all the martyrs including the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir in Jannah who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives in the struggle for liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

Similar special prayers meetings to mark the Jammu martyrs day, an icon of great significance in the history of struggle for freedom of Kashmir would be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other public representative organizations to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day would dawn with special prayers, at Fajr in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian yoke through the success of Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Quran Khawani would be held at various places for Kashmiri martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.

