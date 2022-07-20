UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Mobilize Public Opinion On India's Rights Abuses In Occupied Kashmir

Published July 20, 2022

Kashmiris to mobilize public opinion on India's rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiri activists, meeting in Washington, have decided to mobilize public opinion in this capital city and at the United Nations -- both in New York and in Geneva -- on India's gross human rights in Kashmir, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), an advocacy group, which organized the session.

The meeting appointed a committee to organize two events -- one on August 5 to commemorate the day when India illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir, and the second to organize a peaceful rally in New York in September during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, WKAF's president, underscored the role of diaspora in highlighting and bringing into focus the human rights abuses and denial of the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

"We are in the process of organizing the diaspora to reach out to the US communities and our elected representatives," he said.

Dr. Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, a parliamentarian from Azad Kashmir and Chairman of the International Sufi Peace Forum, who was the chief guest, emphasized that the peaceful resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute will guarantee durable peace and stability in the region of South Asia. "The people of India and Pakistan need healthcare, education, clean water which is only possible once you create an atmosphere of peace by giving the people of Jammu & Kashmir right to self-determination," he said.

Abdul Shakoor, President of the Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan & Assistant Secretary General, Istanbul-based, "Union of NGO's of Islamic World (UNIW)", a humanitarian organization, was the guest of honor.

He said that Kashmiri-Americans are positioned at one of the most important capitals of the worldWashington, DC. The youth and students must be motivated to volunteer in various activities of WKAF, be it social media, organizing seminars, symposium, lectures on university campuses and elsewhere. The material published by WKAF needs to be translated in various language, including Arabic and French.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General of WKAF, said that the most important and poignant aspect of the situation in Kashmir is uncertainty, unpredictability, and anxiety of the unknown. Thousands have been brutally killed or cling to life in hospitals, in jails, in secret torture cells. These Kashmiris are victims of a reign of terror by India's 900,000 strong military and paramilitary forces. Yet, despite a faint murmur of protest in international circles and an occasional report in the world press, India has felt no pressure whatsoever to desist from its semi-genocidal campaign.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Professor at George Washington Medical Center, said that the atrocities committed by alien and occupation army in Indian occupied Kashmir were continuing. The Indian government was implementing their nefarious plan which encompasses, land grab, massacre of innocent civilians and deprivation of livelihood to the local population.

"The fascist Indian regime will not be dissuaded from their iniquitous activities unless international community holds them accountable," he said.

Imam Naeem Baig, Co-Chair, "National Muslim-Christian Initiative", Muhmmad Ijaz Noori, Chairman of the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare & Human Rights (PCSW&HR), and Syed Akram Shah, former Secretary Law, were among a number of other activists who spoke at the meeting.

