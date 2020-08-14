UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Observe India's Independence Day As Black Day On Saturday

Fri 14th August 2020

Kashmiris to observe India's independence day as Black Day on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 14 (APP):In order to express extreme hatred against India besides to register strong protest over Delhi's August 5 last year nefarious action of scrapping the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state, the people of the disputed Himalayan state living at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world, will observe India's independence day on August 15 as Black Day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self determination besides to apprise the world of the India's ongoing worst reign of state terrorism making people of the occupied state besiege for past nine days at gun point of over a million of her military and para military troops.

India has unleashed history's worst atrocities and state terrorism against the people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) fighting for liberation of the motherland from the forced Indian rule sincere past 73 years.

The observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is also aimed at to express indignation against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation for past 73 years, the organizers said.

"Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be hallmark of the day", an AJK government spokesman told APP here Friday evening.

"Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organizers of the special black day programs.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the private and buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC", according to the reports.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK's capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people belonging to walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian imperialism.

The participants of the rallies will march in major city streets carrying black banners and placards to express hatred against India for turning the occupied Jammu Kashmir the world's largest prison perpetuating brutalities and human rights abuses in the occupied state since August 5 last year – the black day in Jammu & Kashmir State's history following revocation of the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir at the gun point by the despotic and fascist BJP-led Indian government.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence day as black day will be taken from District Courts premises in the city on Saturday at 10.30 am under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district, the grand forum of all public representative organizations representing all segments of the civil society, according to the local authorities.

A large number of people from all shades of public opinion will attend, like all previous years to observe the Indian independence day as Black day, the authorities underlined.

