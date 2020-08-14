MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 14 (APP):Kashmiris on both sides of line of control (LOC) and living abroad including over a million of United-Kingdom based expatriates are all set to observe India's Independence Day as black day on Saturday (August 15).

The purpose behind observance of black day was to express complete dissociation with India for its illegal occupation on disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 73 years besides turning the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into world's largest prison since the black day of August 05 last year.

Chairman of the Britain-based Kashmiris international rights outfit – the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Raja Sikander Khan told media in London on Friday that his organization has secured formal permission from concerned British authorities in London to hold the scheduled black day protest in front of the Indian High Commission on August 15, the Independence Day of India, said a press release issued here Friday evening.

Khan said "it would be a great opportunity for us to send our message to all the diplomats, the world over, whom are likely to be arriving at the Indian High Commission London as guests to attend the impending India's Independence Day state ceremony.

" "The major objective to observe Indian Independence day as black to reiterated hatred against Indian but also to send an unequivocal message to all the Ambassador's and Diplomats along with all the International dignitaries attending the reported impending ceremony at the IHC taking the den of Hypocrite faces of fascist RSS-oriented BJP-led government of so called secular democracy of India which they claim to be but the reality is totally different to their false claims", the Kashmiri leader said.

The Kashmiri leader reiterated the Kashmiris earnest demand of immediate withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) which gave a right to any low ranking occupying Indian army personnel to shoot at sight and kill anyone in the bleeding occupied state.

He underlined that so far thousands of innocent people had been martyred under the AFSPA and so far not a single person had been convicted of killing these innocent Kashmiri people.