UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe ZAB's 43rd Martyrdom Anniversary On April 4 With Solemnity, Reverence

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Kashmiris to observe ZAB's 43rd martyrdom anniversary on April 4 with solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 03 (APP):In AJK party activists and followers all set to observe 43rd death anniversary of founder of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4 across the liberated territory with due solemnity and reverence.

Special functions will be held by the workers and supporters of PPP AJK at district and tehsil headquarters to pay glowing tributes and to observe the martyrdom day of ZAB.

Major ceremony to remember the illustrious leader of South Asia Shaheed ZAB will be hosted in Peoples Secretariat in AJK's capital city of Muzaffarabad at 11.00 a.m under the auspices of PPP, AJK Chapter's Muzaffarabad unit, said leader of opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch. Lateef Akber.

Eleborating, Akber told APP Sunday night that PPP leaders including Javed Ayub, ex minister Baazil Naqvi and other local party activists will pay rich tributes to Shaheed Bhutto and his daughter, the party's martyred chairperson Benazir Bhutto with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Shaheed Z.

A Bhutto and Shaheed BB for progress, prosperity, sovereignty, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and to make the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from long Indian unlawful occupation.

Quran khawani will be held for the departed soul. Identical special ceremonies will be held under the auspices of local units of PPP to mark death anniversary of great leader, he addedGlorious tributes will be paid to the departed souls of shaheed ZAB and shaheed BB for rendering the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the upholding of the country and the nation and for the cause of democracy, its democratic norms and principles.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Progress Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party April Sunday All From Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

11 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

14 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

22 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.