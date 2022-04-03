MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 03 (APP):In AJK party activists and followers all set to observe 43rd death anniversary of founder of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4 across the liberated territory with due solemnity and reverence.

Special functions will be held by the workers and supporters of PPP AJK at district and tehsil headquarters to pay glowing tributes and to observe the martyrdom day of ZAB.

Major ceremony to remember the illustrious leader of South Asia Shaheed ZAB will be hosted in Peoples Secretariat in AJK's capital city of Muzaffarabad at 11.00 a.m under the auspices of PPP, AJK Chapter's Muzaffarabad unit, said leader of opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch. Lateef Akber.

Eleborating, Akber told APP Sunday night that PPP leaders including Javed Ayub, ex minister Baazil Naqvi and other local party activists will pay rich tributes to Shaheed Bhutto and his daughter, the party's martyred chairperson Benazir Bhutto with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Shaheed Z.

A Bhutto and Shaheed BB for progress, prosperity, sovereignty, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and to make the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from long Indian unlawful occupation.

Quran khawani will be held for the departed soul. Identical special ceremonies will be held under the auspices of local units of PPP to mark death anniversary of great leader, he addedGlorious tributes will be paid to the departed souls of shaheed ZAB and shaheed BB for rendering the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the upholding of the country and the nation and for the cause of democracy, its democratic norms and principles.