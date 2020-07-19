(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ; Jul 19 (APP):Kashmiris on the both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are observing accession to Pakistan day on Sunday with renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and entire state accession to Pakistan.

Functions, public meetings and seminars were held all over Azad Jammu Kashmir in which speakers reaffirmed their resolve to continue the struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir and state accession to Pakistan.

In this connection a seminar was held under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Sunday.

Addressing the seminar the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that adoption of Accession to Pakistan resolution had a great significance in the history of Kashmir ,because a genuine representatives of Kashmiri unanimously passed Kashmir accession to Pakistan resolution reflecting the aspiration of Kashmiri even before the inception of Pakistan.

He said Kashmir and Pakistan are interconnected with each other in view of its religious , geographical and blood relations,and added that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition of the sub-continent.

He stressed the need for further projecting the Kashmir issue effectively at international level and in this regard proposals have already been submitted to the Pakistan government for highlighting the plight of Kashmir people in its true perspective at international level, and suggested to the Pakistan government to allow Azad Kashmir government and leaders of all parties Hurriyat conference to project the Kashmir case at international level.

He said Kashmiri people have fulfilled their responsibility and now it was the responsibility of the Pakistan government to move further in this regard.

The Prime Minister drew attention of the Muslim countries towards the unprecedented atrocities and genocide of innocent Kashmiri at the hands of Indian troops and urged them for taking effective measure and stopping of systemic killings of Kashmiri there. He said the political leader's ship of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir should collectively move forward for achieving the cherished goal of Kashmir liberation. He paid rich tributes to the steadfastness demonstrated by the Hurriyet leaders despite repressions of Indian forces.

The other speakers also highlighted the historical perspective of the accession to Pakistan resolution and reaffirmed their resolve to continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir and entire state accession to Pakistan. APP / AHR.