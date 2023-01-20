SRINAGAR,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Hurairah Yasir's discussions on faith and doubt with her fellow mates at a boarding school in the northern Baramulla district of Kashmir impacted her to an extent that she decided to write a book. She was in class 9, aged 14.

"I couldn't resist myself. I wanted to say it all, about my perception of God. I believe that nothing is worth without a belief in the divine," she told Anadolu.

In 2020, The Merciful Lover and A Faith Snatcher was published by an outside publishing house. The book is about two brothers Imaad, a believer, and Idrees, a skeptic who reconciles with God in the end.

Her second book ready for publication is titled, not unexpectedly, Duniya over Deen (Choosing the World over Faith). For now, Hurairah, who is in class 12, is focusing on her studies to get into the coveted Indian civil services.

You can't find reviews of her first book anywhere, but when it was published, she was widely lauded. The mere fact that a 13-year-old village girl has written a book on a serious subject was probably deemed to be a feat enough. The book is available in public libraries.