UrduPoint.com

Kashmir's Pay-to-publish Corps Of Young Writers Growing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Kashmir's pay-to-publish corps of young writers growing

SRINAGAR,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Hurairah Yasir's discussions on faith and doubt with her fellow mates at a boarding school in the northern Baramulla district of Kashmir impacted her to an extent that she decided to write a book. She was in class 9, aged 14.

"I couldn't resist myself. I wanted to say it all, about my perception of God. I believe that nothing is worth without a belief in the divine," she told Anadolu.

In 2020, The Merciful Lover and A Faith Snatcher was published by an outside publishing house. The book is about two brothers Imaad, a believer, and Idrees, a skeptic who reconciles with God in the end.

Her second book ready for publication is titled, not unexpectedly, Duniya over Deen (Choosing the World over Faith). For now, Hurairah, who is in class 12, is focusing on her studies to get into the coveted Indian civil services.

You can't find reviews of her first book anywhere, but when it was published, she was widely lauded. The mere fact that a 13-year-old village girl has written a book on a serious subject was probably deemed to be a feat enough. The book is available in public libraries.

Related Topics

India World 2020 God All Love

Recent Stories

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

3 hours ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

3 hours ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.