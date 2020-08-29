UrduPoint.com
Kastellorizo, Idyllic Island At Heart Of Greece-Turkey Row

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kastellorizo, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The tiny island of Kastellorizo, peeking out of the turquoise waters of the eastern Mediterranean just two kilometres (1.2 miles) off the Turkish coast, may not look like the focus of an international incident.

And it doesn't feel that way to the sun-baked inhabitants, even as diplomatic tensions mount and Greece, Turkey and their allies mount rival military exercises in nearby waters in a row over gas exploration rights.

"Nobody at all is afraid here," says Giorgos Karagiannis.

The 45-year old says he is "used to these games that serve the politicians, but which don't knock the islanders off course." Born on the island with its little harbour ringed with pastel-coloured houses, Karagiannis' boat plies the waters between Kastellorizo -- with its two Greek flags painted onto the bare rock -- and the Turkish mainland every day, carrying tourists to the island and islanders to do their shopping.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, and my family were doing it before me. There's no reason for it to change," he insists.

At present, the only thing blocking exchanges with the town of Kas across the strait is the coronavirus pandemic.

With half of the island's 500-strong population members of the armed forces, people in military uniforms and swimwear mingle on the waterfront of Kastellorizo's little port.

But the mirror-smooth waters belie the fierce international staring match going on over the treasures to be found beneath.

