Kastro hosts farewell lunch for retired directors of PCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Wednesday hosted a farewell lunch in honor of two recently retired directors of the Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA).

Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Aslam Dogar, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai, PILAC ED Dr Sughra Sadaf and PUCAR ED Rizwan Shareef also graced the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Kastro said that both directors Sofia Baidar and Tanya Sohail had tremendously contributed towards the promotion of cultural activities in Punjab during their service.

He said that the new officers must learn from the retiring offices' experience for the betterment of the culture sector.

The minister said, "We will continue to make every effort for the welfare of the art and artists."On the occasion, Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwarsaid that both the directors played a vital role for promoting the culture in Punjab.