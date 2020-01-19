UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kasuza, Masvaure Fifties Give Zimbabwe Solid Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Kasuza, Masvaure fifties give Zimbabwe solid platform

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Kevin Kasuza struck a half-century on debut while opening partner Prince Masvaure recorded his maiden fifty as Zimbabwe finished the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on 189 for 2 in Harare.

Masvaure, playing in his third Test, made 55 before he was caught by Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne off the slow left-arm bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya.

Kasuza, one of three Zimbabwe players handed their Test debut, survived a dropped chance off a miscued hook shot before bringing up his own half-century.

He eventually fell lbw to Lasith Kumara for 63 after facing 214 balls and spending more than five hours at the crease.

Craig Ervine injected the innings with some impetus late in the day, hitting three sixes and as many boundaries as he finished unbeaten on 55. Brendan Taylor was 13 not out.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams elected to bat first despite overcast skies at the Harare sports Club, where the African nation are playing their first home Test since 2017.

The hosts gave debuts to opening batsman Kasuza, left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu and seam bowler Victor Nyauchi -- in their first Test match in 14 months.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal returned for Sri Lanka, having missed the entire Pakistan series, while Angelo Mathews was also included in an experienced side.

The two-Test tour was only announced by the Sri Lankan cricket board earlier this week.

Zimbabwe were readmitted as an ICC member last October following a three-month suspension over political interference.

The Sri Lanka games represent their first Tests since a 1-1 series draw in Bangladesh in November 2018.

Zimbabwe last played a Test at home against the West Indies in October 2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Harare Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club October November 2017 2018

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

1 minute ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

31 minutes ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

2 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

4 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.