Kazakh Ex-president Recovered From Coronavirus: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Kazakh ex-president recovered from coronavirus: spokesman

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Kazakhstan's former president has recovered from the novel coronavirus, his spokesman said Thursday, as the Central Asian country tightens virus restrictions to combat a second wave of infections.

Strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev, who turns 80 on Monday, served as president for nearly three decades before handing the reins over to hand-picked successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year.

He retains several powerful posts and his health is a national conversation topic due to the impact his death could have on the vast, oil-producing republic of more than 18 million people.

He was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month, but tested negative on Thursday, his press-secretary Aidos Ukibay tweeted.

Ukibay had previously said that Nazarbayev was not suffering virus symptoms despite the diagnosis.

The news comes as Kazakhstan prepares to tighten anti-virus restrictions from Sunday, less than two months after easing a hard lockdown in May.

