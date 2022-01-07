UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Leader Says No Negotiations, Will Destroy 'armed Bandits'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Moscow, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday there would be no negotiations with protesters after days of unrest, vowing to destroy "armed bandits" who had attacked the country.

In a televised address to the nation, he said the country's main city Almaty had been attacked by "20,000 bandits" and gave "special thanks" to Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending troops to help quell the unrest.

