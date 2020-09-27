UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Lutsenko Out Of Worlds With Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Kazakh Lutsenko out of worlds with coronavirus

Imola, Italy, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko pulled out of the world cycling championships on Sunday before the start of the men's elite road race after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Kazakh cycling federation said the 28-year-old returned a positive test on Friday during the championships currently underway in the Italian city of Imola.

"The results of a second test are pending, the rest of the rider's programme will depend on it," the federation added.

Lutsenko, the U23 world champion in 2012, won the sixth stage of the Tour de France earlier this month at Mont Aigoual for Astana, a team he will leave at the end of the season.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

