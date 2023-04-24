UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President, Czech Premier Discuss Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kazakh president, Czech premier discuss expanding trade, economic cooperation

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation during a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who arrived in the capital Astana on an official visit.

"I welcome the fact that you have brought a large business delegation here. A business forum will be held, which, of course, will be very useful in terms of promoting our business contacts and cooperation," Tokayev said during the meeting, according to a Kazakh presidency statement.

Tokayev expressed confidence that Fiala's first official visit to Kazakhstan will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, noting that he also conveyed greetings to his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel on his election as president.

Petr Pavel, a retired general and NATO commander, won the presidential elections in January.

"Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, including in the transport and logistics sector. The President announced his readiness to provide comprehensive support to Czech investors," the statement said.

It also said that Tokayev welcomed investments from the Czech Republic in various sectors, including energy, engineering, transport, agriculture, finance, the medical industry and pharmaceuticals.

"We also look forward to launching direct flights between the capitals of our countries," Tokayev said.

For his part, Fiala confirmed "the commitment of the Czech Republic to the further development of cooperation with our country," the statement said.

"The Czech Republic has long-standing and friendly relations with Kazakhstan, and we look forward to their continuation. I hope that our meeting will give a new impetus to more active contacts. For us, Kazakhstan is a very important partner. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic is one of the most important pillars of relations between the European Union and Central Asia," Fiala said.

Earlier, the Czech prime minister arrived in Astana to take part in the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum, alongside his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Business Agriculture European Union Visit Astana Czech Republic Kazakhstan January From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa communit ..

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa community at Aljada

1 hour ago
 Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

5 hours ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

15 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.