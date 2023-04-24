Kazakh president, Czech premier discuss expanding trade, economic cooperation

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation during a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who arrived in the capital Astana on an official visit.

"I welcome the fact that you have brought a large business delegation here. A business forum will be held, which, of course, will be very useful in terms of promoting our business contacts and cooperation," Tokayev said during the meeting, according to a Kazakh presidency statement.

Tokayev expressed confidence that Fiala's first official visit to Kazakhstan will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, noting that he also conveyed greetings to his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel on his election as president.

Petr Pavel, a retired general and NATO commander, won the presidential elections in January.

"Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, including in the transport and logistics sector. The President announced his readiness to provide comprehensive support to Czech investors," the statement said.

It also said that Tokayev welcomed investments from the Czech Republic in various sectors, including energy, engineering, transport, agriculture, finance, the medical industry and pharmaceuticals.

"We also look forward to launching direct flights between the capitals of our countries," Tokayev said.

For his part, Fiala confirmed "the commitment of the Czech Republic to the further development of cooperation with our country," the statement said.

"The Czech Republic has long-standing and friendly relations with Kazakhstan, and we look forward to their continuation. I hope that our meeting will give a new impetus to more active contacts. For us, Kazakhstan is a very important partner. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic is one of the most important pillars of relations between the European Union and Central Asia," Fiala said.

Earlier, the Czech prime minister arrived in Astana to take part in the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum, alongside his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov.