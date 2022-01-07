Kazakh president says constitutional order 'mainly restored'

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday that order had mostly been restored in the country after days of unprecedented unrest.

"Law enforcement forces are working hard. The constitutional order has been mainly restored in all regions," Tokayev said in a statement, adding that security operations would continue "until the total destruction of the militants".