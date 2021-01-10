Kazakh ruling party sweeps to victory with over 70%: exit poll

(@FahadShabbir)

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan swept to victory in an opposition-free parliamentary election Sunday, according to an exit poll by a government-sanctioned pollster that gave it 70 percent of the ballot.

The exit poll conducted by the pollster Public Opinion showed two other pro-government parties who are already in the parliament crossing the seven percent vote threshold.