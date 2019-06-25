UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Town Evacuated After Deadly Munitions Depot Blast

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Kazakh town evacuated after deadly munitions depot blast

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Kazakh officials evacuated a town in the south of the country Monday as a series of explosions at a nearby munitions depot killed one person and injured more than 30, officials said.

At least 31 people were treated in hospitals in the southern Turkestan region after the blasts at the depot, near the town of Arys, which killed one man, said regional governor Umirzak Shukeyev.

The explosions were caused by "a fire, which led to the explosion of some of the ammunition (at the depot)", Kazakhstan's defence ministry said in a statement.

The man who was killed died after "a projectile fell on his car", Shukeyev told journalists at a televised news conference.

At least two of the injured were in "critical condition", he added.

Social media users shared videos of people fleeing the area, as huge plumes of smoke rose in the background.

Other videos showed barely conscious victims being rushed into hospital on trolley beds.

Shukeyev said the town had been almost completely evacuated Monday and that explosions at the depot might continue for several days.

But the country's emergencies committee said that 500 interior ministry troops had been sent to the town to ensure "public order" as rumours of looting spread.

The incident has also interrupted transport in Kazakhstan and the wider region.

Rail authorities in Kazakhstan said that more than a dozen trains were cancelled, including one to Tashkent, the capital of neighbouring Uzbekistan.

Rail authorities in Kyrgyzstan on Monday said that a high-speed train to Moscow that passes through Kazakhstan had been cancelled.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Interior Ministry Governor Moscow Car Died Man Arys Tashkent Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Media

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

37 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

37 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

37 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

40 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.