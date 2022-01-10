Kazakhs count cost of living as largest city reels from violence

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Before clashes between security forces and government opponents left dozens dead and rendered parts of Kazakhstan's largest city almost unrecognisable, citizens in the west of the oil-rich country were staging their own protest against a sudden New Year fuel hike.

By the time the government rolled back prices for liquefied petroleum gas -- a relatively cheap petrol alternative widely used by residents of the former Soviet republic's hydrocarbon heartland -- solidarity demonstrations had popped up all over the vast republic.

In Kazakhstan, a long summer drought and complications in the landlocked country's trade with China made 2021 an especially expensive year, with strong inflation forecast to continue this year too.

The concession from beleaguered President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to reduce LPG prices by more than half on Tuesday arrived too late to save a reputation for stability carefully cultivated by the republic's image-conscious authoritarian leadership.

That night and on Wednesday the southern city of Almaty witnessed protests of unprecedented size and ferocity that saw government buildings seized and set alight before the army and a Russia-led peacekeeping mission restored an uneasy calm.

As residents surveyed the devastation, many blamed the sheer gulf between a ruling elite constantly finding ways to enrich itself and ordinary people getting steadily poorer.

"Everything has become so awfully expensive," complained Galiya, a 42-year-old protester who gave only her first name and said she planned to go abroad in search of work if there were no major changes to the government.