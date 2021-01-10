Kazakhs vote in parliamentary ballot amid opposition shutdown

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Counting was underway in Kazakhstan Sunday in a parliamentary vote featuring no opposition parties as dozens of anti-government activists were detained while trying to stage protests.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 67, has pledged gradual political reforms in the authoritarian Central Asian nation since being eased into his post by former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who called time on nearly three decades as head of state in early 2019.

But 80-year-old Nazarbayev retains powerful positions, including the chairmanship of the ruling Nur Otan party that controls the lower house and boasts 800,000 members among a population of 19 million.

The party is expected to sweep the ballot with four nominal competitors viewed as proxies.

Police in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty, where authorities said turnout was lowest, moved quickly against anti-government activists who tried to rally against the election.

Riot police surrounded two groups of several dozen protesters in tight circles for several hours in frosty conditions, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

"Many of us have had to go to the toilet here, on the street," claimed Zhanbolat Mamay, a prominent activist, speaking from inside one of the cordons.

"Dozens of our members were arrested today."The situation in the capital Nur-Sultan, which was renamed in Nazarbayev's honour when he stepped down, was calm and polling stations saw long queues throughout the day.