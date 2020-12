NUR-SULTAN, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Kazakhstan reported 690 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking its total caseload to 145,213, the country's health ministry said Friday.

So far, the country's total death toll has reached 2,147 and 129,525 people have recovered, according to the ministry.