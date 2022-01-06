UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Appeals To Moscow-led Alliance For Help Against 'terrorists'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022

Kazakhstan appeals to Moscow-led alliance for help against 'terrorists'

Moscow, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday he had appealed to a Moscow-backed security alliance for help quelling protests across the ex-Soviet nation that he said were led by "terrorists".

"Today I appealed to the heads of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) states to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming this terrorist threat," he said on state television, adding that the "terrorist gangs" leading protests had "received extensive training abroad".

